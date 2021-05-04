The Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston help celebrate Star Wars Day, AKA ‘May The Fourth’

HOUSTON – If there’s one group of ‘Star Wars’ fans ready for ‘May The Fourth,’ it’s definitely the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston!

This fun and diverse fan group was established in October of 2013, and they welcome fans of all ages and levels of fandom.

Aside from having some of the coolest props and costumes, the group supports lots of charities all year long...including the Houston Food Bank through their “Feed The Force” semiannual food drives, (the next one is May 8) the Challenge Air for Kids fly days, and the Star Wars Reads global youth literacy initiatives.

The group also hosts Saber Walks, game nights, fan booths & panel sessions at comic cons, fun cosplay photo shoots, holiday “cards for caring”, movie premiere meetups and more.

Special thanks to cosplayer volunteers: Kristen Lee Ohanyan, Erich Ortega, Giovanni Lamar,︎ Brad Vollmer, Frank Chavarria, and Cairo Schurz for teaching us more about the day.

MAY THE FOURTH (AND THE FORCE) BE WITH YOU!