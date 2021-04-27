Houston’s Dana Monique and The Woodlands’ Zae Romeo advance on ‘The Voice’

HOUSTON – ‘The Voice’ returned last night with the Knockout rounds and The Woodlands’ Zae Romeo continued to impress the judges.

And just last week Houstonian Dana Monique held onto her spot on Team Nick.

They both joined Houston Life to talk more about their latest performances and what’s ahead for them in the competition.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2.

