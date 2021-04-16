‘Two Lumps Of Sugar’ at the Nutcracker Market Spring will make your life twice as sweet

HOUSTON – If you’re heading out for some shopping at the Nutcracker Market Spring this weekend, make sure to stop by the ‘Two Lumps Of Sugar’ booth for some unique, one-of-a-kind kitchen accessories!

Located at booth #1300, owner David Scharry is there to greet everyone with his adorable (and adjustable!) aprons, insulated shopping organizers, party purses, and their “adult bibs for the car”...the Nibble and Dribble.

Based out of North Carolina, David says his company has traveled to Houston many times for the Nutcracker shopping events, and they have a blast each time they come.

‘Two Lumps Of Sugar’ design and make their own patterns, so each product you purchase will be totally unique.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with David about his fun and bright kitchen accessories!