HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: Springtime sips for red and white wine drinkers alike

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Happy Wednesday! I stand corrected, happy Wine Club Wednesday! It’s Courtney from Houston Life and I’m so excited to share some fabulous wines for the warmer spring climate in Houston.

Before we get to the wines, we had fun with the virtual tasting with regular Houston Life viewers Sylvia and Randy from Briarmeadow.

They have been married for 25 years. Fun fact about this couple, they met at Happy Hour at the Yucatan Liquor Stand on Richmond, Randy had just been in Houston for about 2 weeks and he can still remember exactly what Sylvia was wearing that night and he told her he was going to marry her!

Randy didn’t grow up in Houston, but Sylvia did and one of her first jobs was at Astroworld.

Randy and Sylvia were fantastic guests, and Ryanne our H-E-B wine specialist was the cherry on top of today’s show with her top wine picks for springtime.

Ad

As the weather gets warmer, Ryanne recommends reaching for this lovely White Knight Viognier. It’s crisp and refreshing and has notes of green apple, peach and honeysuckle. This is great to pair with chicken, seafood and even spicy dishes. Best part, it’s $9!

And if you’re a fan of reds, Tableau Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon is rich, fruit-forward with notes of plum, chocolate and tobacco smoke. It has smooth tannins on the finish which makes this a perfect choice to all kinds of palates. The Paso Robles region is about 300 miles south of Napa Valley and is known for Cabernet, Syrah, Merlot and Zinfandel.

Happy sipping!

Sip a glass of wine along with Courtney and Derrick

Next Wednesday we are celebrating Earth Day a little early with a tasty and organic wine. We’ll be shining the spotlight on Chicken Run Carménère, an organically grown wine by one of Chile’s most environmentally sustainable wineries.

Ad

You can add this $8 wine to your cart below:

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H-E-B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club, poured by H-E-B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays with H-E-B. If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and are able to purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.