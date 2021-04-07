Memorial City Restaurant Weeks returns for second year with over a dozen restaurants participating

HOUSTON – Memorial City just kicked off its second Annual Restaurant Weeks, including fourteen different area restaurants!

This is a month-long event is benefitting the Memorial Hermann Foundation, and more than a dozen Memorial City restaurants have created special menus for customer for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks will run throughout the entire month of April and proceeds from participating restaurant locations will benefit the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Customers can try specialty menus by various restaurants including Ciro’s Italian Grill, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Liberty Kitchen at The Treehouse, The Rouxpour, Churrascos Memorial City, Tipping Point Restaurant and Terrace, KUU Restaurant, State Fare, and more.

For more information on Memorial City Restaurant Weeks and to see restaurant menus, visit memorialcity.com/restaurantweeks.