VooDoo Doughnut opens brand new Montrose location, open 24/7

HOUSTON – Voodoo Doughnut just opened their second Houston location at Montrose and Westheimer.

The new location brings in 70 new Houston team members, and it will be open 24/7.

Some of their most popular flavors range from the Captain Crunch and Maple Bacon Bar, to the Dirt, Grape Ape and Montrose inspired Gay Bar complete with rainbow frosting.

Inside the store customers will find a one-of-a-kind doodle art mural with more than 30 Houston-themed drawings.

There’s also a special velvet painting of Houston-born film director Wes Anderson, surrounded by some of the Space City’s favorite drag queens.

Watch as Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz chats with Lauren Kelly about their unique new store.