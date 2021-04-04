Better together: Husband and wife start unique coffee shop concept in the heart of Montrose

Karman (right) and Marcus (left) Lovely, Co-founders of DUO Coffee and Pilates, share how they combined their passions to create a unique business concept in Houston.

HOUSTON – April is Couple’s Appreciation Month, so this Tuesday, we’re highlighting it with a new local business started by a husband and wife team. Marcus and Karman Lovely, co-founders of DUO Coffee and Pilates, are the perfect pair. Together, the two have combined their passions for health, wellness and coffee shop culture to create a business that’s the first of its kind in Houston.