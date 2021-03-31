HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: Delicious wines to pair with your Easter brunch

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Every Wednesday you can tune into Houston Life and expect to never be disappointed with each week’s featured wines from your local H-E-B.

Today is no exception! We’re sharing delicious wines to pair with your Easter brunch, including a bottle of bubbles that’s under $10.

This label is known for giving amazing quality for their value. The Arte Latino Cava is only $8 and has hints of green apple and citrus. It’s great for mimosas, but also perfect on its own. It pairs nicely with smoked salmon, eggs benedict and quiche, just in time for your Easter brunch. Fun fact, this wine is aged for at least a year in unground caves.

The next bottle we’re highlighting is elegant and refined. When tasting Rose Rock Oregon Pinot Noir you’ll taste cherries and cranberries and this bottle will pair perfectly with ham, lamb and salmon. Best of all this wine is certified sustainable, it’s salmon safe and reduces greenhouse gases. You can find it at your local H-E-B for $35. Fun fact, the Drouhin family’s winemaking roots go back to 1880 in Burgundy France, 100 years later settles in Willamette Valley Oregon with Domaine Drouhin Oregon.

