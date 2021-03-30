Houston singer Dana Monique shines on ‘The Voice’ battle rounds

HOUSTON – Third Ward’s powerhouse singer, Dana Monique, continues to impress the coaches on NBC’s “The Voice”

On last night’s battle rounds, she went head-to-head with teammate Devan Blake Jones with a duet of “Stuck with You,” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

She talked to Houston Life after taking another step forward in the competition.

THE VOICE -- Season: 20 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Dana Monique

“I’m still on a high. I’m so excited to still be in this game. It was really amazing to watch last night. I was very, very happy,” said the 41-year-old single mother, who was named the winner of the battle by coach Nick Jonas.

I’m so honored to still be representing #TeamNick @nickjonas ......We are going all the way 💚 pic.twitter.com/jI2ADALYut — THE Dana Monique (@THEDANAMONIQUE) March 30, 2021

This is what the coaches said about Dana Monique’s soulful performance:

Blake Shelton praised her talent as “incredible, and long overdue for an opportunity like this.”

John Legend said, “when it came to the execution, you were on point the whole time.”

Kelsea Ballerini, who was filling in for Kelly Clarkson, said “you exude confidence.”

Nick Jonas noted, “there’s something magical about your voice and your stage presence.”

Despite all the compliments, Dana continues to take the process one day at a time as she advances to the knockout rounds.

“Moving forward it’s just the same. Stay consistent, stay true to who you are, make the music work for you; that’s what you do, that’s just my process. I’m still learning to be at this platform, it’s a little different to what I’m accustomed to doing, but it’s amazing,” said the vocalist, who has been a background singer since she was a teenager and recently was a cruise ship headliner.

To see Dana Monique’s complete interview, watch the video above.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 7 Pm on KPRC 2.

To connect with Dana Monique, click here.

And you can revisit her performance during the battles on “The Voice” in the video below.