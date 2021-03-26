Kicking off the Jewish holiday of Passover with a simple matzo ball soup recipe

HOUSTON – The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at sundown tomorrow evening (4/27), and ends on Sunday, April 4th.

The main ritual of Passover is a seder, which is a festive meal that involves story-telling, singing songs, and traditional foods…including matzoh ball soup.

So, what are matzoh balls actually made of?

To keep it kosher for Passover, they don’t contain leavened grain. The leavened grains are replaced with matzo meal, and then combined with eggs, water, vegetable oil, and any additional herbs or spices you choose.

I managed to wrangle up some of my nieces and nephews to show you guys how our family makes the delicious dish.

WHAT WE USED:

- 1 box of Manischewitz Matzo Ball & Soup Mix

- Baby carrots

- Cut celery

- Vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix 2 eggs and 1 tablespoon oil with matzo meal from the package in a bowl, then chill for 15 minutes.

2. Add the soup mix with 8 cups water in a large pot and toss in the carrots and celery. Bring the water to a boil.

3. Wet your hands and form small matzo balls (about the size of a golf ball) and drop into the boiling soup.

4. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and turn the heat down to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes, then uncover, stir, and serve!