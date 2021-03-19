Meet the Houston family turned reality TV stars on HBO Max’s ‘House of Ho’

HOUSTON – Married couple Washington and Leslie Ho are two members of a wealthy and traditional Vietnamese American family living in Houston.

The Ho’s are also the focus of “House of Ho,” a reality docuseries that follows the power struggles and tension when Binh and Hue, immigrants who achieved the American dream, try to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy Ho.

The series is mostly set in River Oaks and features restaurants and landmarks around the city.

Hear from the couple on what the experience of creating the show has been like and about the feedback they’re getting on Houston Life this Tuesday, March 23rd at 3pm.

Poster for "House of Ho" (HBO Max)

“House of Ho” is streaming now on HBO Max.

To see the trailer for House of Ho, watch the video below.