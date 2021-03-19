From hidden gems to historic spots: Discover ‘111 Places in Houston That You Must Not Miss’

HOUSTON – Houston is full of amazing places and hidden gems, and two local tour guides took on the task of compiling a list of great spots around the city worth checking out.

They are Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham, owners of Trip Chandler and authors of 111 places in Houston that you must not miss.

"111 Places in Houston That You Must Not Miss" (Emons:)

“111 Places That You Must Not Miss” is the name of the popular series launched by Emons Verlag in 2008. Since then, they have published almost 500 titles in multiple languages offering attractions and travel advice from cities all over the world.

DuTerroil and Fincham create personalized guides to the city for locals and visitors alike, which makes them experts in all that there’s to offer in Houston and perfect to write about the Bayou City for the book series.

The 111 Places in Houston guide is full of incredible knowledge about the city.

“There’s a tip for every place so you really get 222 places to visit,” said DuTerroil.

Out of the 111 places featured in the book, these are the spots and experiences that marveled DuTerroil and Fincham.

1. The colorful attire and accessories at Roop Sari Palace

Roop Sari Palace (111 places in Houston that you must not miss)

2. The gods and goddesses at Teo Chew Temple

Teo Chew Temple (111 places in Houston that you must not miss)

3. The music history at Neon Boots that continues to be made - including Megan Thee Stallion’s record release party for Fever.

Neon Boots (111 places in Houston that you must not miss)

4. Exotic Pop’s curated snack and soda selection

Exotic Pop (111 places in Houston that you must not miss)

5. Listening to the Mariachi Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church

Mariachi Mass (111 places in Houston that you must not miss)

For the complete list, get 111 Places in Houston That You Must Not Miss, available now at book retailers.

To see DuTerroil and Fincham’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Dana DuTerroil and Joni Fincham (111 places in Houston that you must not miss)

To connect with DuTerroil and Fincham, click here.