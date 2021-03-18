How Cypress singer Danielle Bradbery found success after ‘The Voice’

HOUSTON – Since winning season 4 of NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ Cypress songstress Danielle Bradbery has been making a name for herself in Nashville.

The 24-year-old has released two albums and toured with country stars such as Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert.

Bradbery spoke to Houston Life about her promising career and how “The Voice” was a turning point in her life.

“It was a dream. It changed my life forever,” said Bradbery. “It was the biggest thing that has ever happened to me in my life. Being in front of the stars that were there, Blake (Shelton), Adam ( Levine), Usher, Shakira,” remembered the singer-songwriter, who was only 16 years old when she signed her record deal.



Bradbery, who earned a nomination for the 2019 Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year, has not let the quarantine stop her from working.



“Thankfully I’m surrounded by a wonderful team that, even though things are stopping, we’re still going to be working and trying to do as much as we can possible,” said the singer, who recorded the socially-distant music video for her single “Never Have I Ever” in a Texas ranch.

“I’ve just been writing and gearing up for new music in just any way that I can now,” said Bradbery, who recently appeared on the cover of People Magazine’s spring health issue.

So incredibly honored to share with you that I’m on the front cover of @People Health ❤️🙌🏼 I got to talk about my experiences with migraines, how I overcome them, and my music! Also, sweet Kaya made the cover 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ThcwFKbc5S — Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) March 1, 2021

