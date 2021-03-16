Mutiny Wine Room in The Heights brings true taste of Napa Valley to Houston

HOUSTON – Mutiny Wine Room in The Heights recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and this neighborhood gem brings you the artistry of wine and food in a relaxed, and stylish setting.

Their unique wine-tasting experience will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a traditional vineyard, without actually leaving the city.

Mutiny Wine Room has a diverse-yet-manageable 40 to 45-wine bottle list focusing on boutique and small wineries.

Owners Emily Trout and Mark Ellenberger’s mission is to transport their guests from the day-to-day.

Watch as they chat with Lauren Kelly about their unique wine list, and blind tasting experience.