Houston’s ‘On Da House’ creating unique drinks out of cereal

HOUSTON – On Da House has an extensive menu incorporates flavors people are familiar with but aren’t typically found in a drink and flavors from their Filipino culture. The result are flavors that are unique and something everyone can enjoy such as their specialty cereal drinks.

The shop loves to take care of the community through acts of services. They have helped local organizations in the community, distributed several free meals, gave free drinks to first responders, and give other small businesses an opportunity to grow through pop ups at our shop. They promote inclusivity and overall want people to feel at home outside of their home.

When creating On Da House, their purpose was to stand out with trendy drinks and to use their shop as a place to help the community.”