Total transformation: Galveston man loses 243 lbs. in one year to become bodybuilding champion

GALVESTON, Texas – About three years ago Everett Jolivett IV was in crisis. At 408 lbs. he suddenly woke one evening unable to breathe. That terrifying moment was Everett’s wake up call. From there not only did he commit to take his health seriously, he went on to become a champion who would inspire others as well.

“You just have to want it. If you don’t want it, it’s not going to happen,” said Jolivet.

The decision to change his life was also heavily influenced by his father, who was a bodybuilder as well.

“My father played a huge part of it. He was 41 years old, and he died one week before he was supposed to open his new restaurant,” said Jolivet. “He was a bodybuilder, and after the bodybuilder life he didn’t take care of himself.”

Everett Jolivett IV, personal trainer, shares how his father helped motivate him on his journey to become a bodybuilding champion. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

To this day, Jolivet wears a custom pendant with his father’s photo in it to help motivate him when he needs a little extra push. Family is important to Jolivet, as evidenced by how his role as a father and husband also help him strive to be better.

“Me being a personal trainer, this provides for my family,” said Jolivet. “If it wasn’t for my family and their support, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

And where Jolivet is currently at is leaps and bounds from where he was three years ago. After struggling with his weight and even struggling with his life, Jolivet has gone on to become a champion who is now helping others to do the same.

“My very first show I did go pro. It was an NSL title. Next thing you know, I won the whole show,” said Jolivet.

Jolivet was the overall winner of the 2020 NPC Texas Legends Championships. When telling others how he attained this achievement, Jolivet explains the recipe is simple but not easy.

“I tell people just stay humble, stay patient, be consistent and it will take off. When it’s your time, it’s your time,” said Jolivet.

And for anyone looking to step up their fitness game, Jolivet shared three easy low-impact moves that people of any age can try at home for a total body workout.

CHAIR MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS

Everett Jolivett IV, personal trainer, shares three easy low-impact moves that people of any age can try at home for a total body workout. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Place arms on chair as if doing a push up

Extend legs with your toes on the floor

Bring right leg to left elbow

Lower right leg then repeat with left leg

Repeat for one minute

Everett Jolivett IV, personal trainer, shares three easy low-impact moves that people of any age can try at home for a total body workout. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CHAIR SQUATS

Stand in front of chair with legs shoulder-width apart

Squat down as if sitting on the chair but without touching it

Keep back straight, knees in line with feet and weight on heels

Keep hands together and arms bent at the elbow

Straighten legs to return to starting position

Repeat for one minute

*Bonus: step it up by adding a jump with arms raised after standing

Everett Jolivett IV, personal trainer, shares three easy low-impact moves that people of any age can try at home for a total body workout. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CHAIR TWISTS

Sit on the edge of the chair

Lift feet, bend legs and lean slightly back without rounding your spine

Bend your arms so elbows are level with the bottom of your rib cage

Pull your navel in and twist slowly to the left

Inhale and twist to the right

Repeat for one minute

To connect with Everett Jolivet IV, visit the Galveston Hardcore Gym website.