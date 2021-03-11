The 6 best beach looks you can find on Galveston Island

HOUSTON – Spring Break is just around the corner, and if you’re headed to the beach, we’re helping you look your best.

Galveston Island has plenty of great stores filled with trendy looks for every style you want...and need.

Monica Barry, owner of Ha.Ba’s Clothing Store, is showing off six popular outfits perfect for some fun in the sun.

Look 1 - Boho Beach

From Lady Brown’s Boutique

Find the look HERE

Look 2 - Laid-Back Luau

From Surf Styles

Find the look HERE

Look 3 - Tan and Tropical

From Surf Styles

Find the look HERE

Look 4 - Beachside Stroll

From The Style Co

Find the look HERE

Look 5 - Island Fashionista

From Ha.Ba’s

Find the look HERE

Look 6 - Seaside Soiree

From Tangerine Boutique

Find the look HERE