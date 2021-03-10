HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: This week’s pick is sure to be a crowd pleaser

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Cheers to H-E-B for always giving us something to toast about on a Wednesday.

Our weekly wine feature continues and today we’re spotlighting a dry Riesling in honor of International Riesling Day this Saturday, the wine is turning 586 years old!

And that’s the great thing about a Riesling, where you like dry, sweet, still or sparkling there’s a Riesling for everyone.

Today’s wine is just under $15 making it delicious and affordable.

The Alsace Pierre Sparr Riesling can be found at your local H-E-B. Make sure to get it just in time to celebrate it’s birthday this weekend.

You can add the Alsace Pierre Sparr Riesling wine to your cart, HERE.

JOIN THE HOUSTON LIFE WINE CLUB POURED BY H-E-B

HL (HL)

Join our Houston Life Wine Club, poured by H-E-B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show. Check out the information below to find out how to register!

Ad

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays with H-E-B. If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and are able to purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.

How to join Wine Club

Click here to register for the Houston Life Wine Club.

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.