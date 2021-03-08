Women’s History Month: Honoring Women in Wine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – In honor of Women’s History Month, H-E-B is inviting us to raise a glass to help empower women around the world.

They are spot lighting women-owned and women-made wines through virtual tastings streamed live from wineries across the country straight to your home.

What better way to honor and toast to women than by opening a bottle of wine made by one?

You can sign up at HEB.com/winetastings.

Check out todays featured bottles celebrating women in wine!

WENTE CENTRAL COAST CHARDONNAY, $12

Woman Winegrower/owner: Carolyn Wente (4th generation)

Woman Winegrower/owner: Aly Wente (5th generation)

This Chardonnay is rich and creamy with a smooth finish with notes of crisp apple, pineapple, and crème brûlée. It’s one of the oldest wineries in Napa, started in 1883. It’s family owned and operated for over 130 years.

LAFITE LÉGENDE BORDEAUX ROUGE, $15

Woman Winemaker: Diane Flamand

This Bordeaux has notes of blackberries, mocha, and a hint of toastiness. It’s medium-bodied and fresh with a long, smooth finish. Barons de Rothschild has owned wine in Bordeaux for hundreds of years. Their ‘Légende’ line of wines is designed for everyday drinking and enjoyment.

Ad

HESS CUVÉE NAPA CABERNET SAUVIGNON, $28

Woman Winemaker: Allison Rodriguez

This Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich, smooth cabernet with notes of dark chocolate, cherries, and sage. Hess winery was established in the 1970′s on Napa’s Mt. Veeder, but now owns land all over California. It’s been family-owned for 5 generations. The Winery has been ‘Napa Green’ certified for over 10 years, showing best practices for sustainable winemaking in Napa Valley.

As a reminder, you can find today’s featured wines at your local H-E-B and be sure to visit HEB.com/winetastings to sign up for their month-long virtual tasting series.

JOIN THE HOUSTON LIFE WINE CLUB POURED BY H-E-B

Join our Houston Life Wine Club, poured by H-E-B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show. Check out the information below to find out how to register!

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays with H-E-B. If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and are able to purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Ad

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.

How to join Wine Club

Click here to register for the Houston Life Wine Club.

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.