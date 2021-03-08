Houston Rockets, Reliant and Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation hosting annual book drive

HOUSTON – Throughout the month of March, the Houston Rockets and the Rockets Women’s Organization are partnering up with Reliant for the fifth annual ‘HTX Reads Book Drive,’ benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

This year Houstonians can support childhood literacy virtually by texting “BookDrive” to 91999, or visiting bushhoustonliteracy.org/bookdrive.

In addition to donating money or books, Houstonians are encouraged to celebrate National Read Aloud Month by making reading with their children a daily habit and using #HTXReads when sharing photos on social media.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Julie Baker Finck, President, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Felicia Stone, Houston Rockets Women’s Organization, and Leanne Schneider, Director Of Community Relations at Reliant about how you can support this wonderful event.