Award-winning actor Jeremy Piven makes a stop in Houston

HOUSTON – Jeremy Piven is an Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor, best known for his role as “Ari Gold” on the hit HBO series, Entourage.

Ahead of his shows at the Houston Improv, Houston Life Co-Host Derrick Shore was able to chat with Piven about how he’s adjusted to life during the pandemic.

Jeremy Piven performing standup (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Productions are down, they’re shooting about 20% of films right now. So, I’ve been touring doing standup comedy. You perform wherever you can. I’ve been performing at drive-in movie theatres, performing for cars, being heckled by Kia Sorrentos, it’s been awkward, but I love it.”

Piven also shared about the special relationship he has with his mother.

Jeremy Piven with his mom Joyce Piven (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I’m a momma’s boy. My mother, Joyce Piven has been my acting teacher since I was eight years old […]. If you ever saw Entourage, everything I said as Ari Gold I said to my mom’s face. She’s a total pro, she never gets offended, she understands that it’s a fictional character. People say to me how can you possibly say all of those things to your mom’s face? She totally gets it, she’s an artist herself. She’s a great woman and I’m lucky to have her in my life.”

Piven is in town for a limited time. You can catch him at the Houston Improv tonight, and tomorrow night.

