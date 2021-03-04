Houston African Dancer and Drummer to appear in ‘Coming 2 America’

HOUSTON – The return of Coming 2 America is back March 5, 2021 as the African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son. Houston African dancer and drummer with the Koumankele African dance & drum ensemble were chosen out of thousands that auditioned to be cast in this highly anticipated film.

Coming 2 America (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Christina Gerard possesses over 20 years of professional performance experience. She performed and studied under world renowned dancer, drummer, and Griot, Djeli Moussa Diabate, for over seven years. Other professional experiences include Artistic Director and principal dancer with Kuumba House Dance Theatre, under the direction of Lindi Yeni and Dimakatso “Mama D” Hampton; dancer with Djeli Kunda West African Dance & Drum Ensemble, under the direction of Moussa Diabate; and WonLande Dance and Drum Company, directed by Mohammed Diaby. Christina also served as Artistic Director of the Impilo Cultural Dance Troupe, where she created and choreographed a full production, The Seven Gifts of Kwanzaa. Mr. Cedric Washington also has decades of experience in percussion and currently works with the drum and dance ensemble as well.

Ad

Coming 2 America (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Coming 2 America is a 2021 American comedy film that serves as a sequel to the original 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy. The film is directed by Craig Brewer from a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield, and a story by Blaustein, Sheffield, and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Murphy. It is the second installment in the Coming to America film series, and stars Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. Originally to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures, the film’s distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon will release it digitally via Prime Video on March 5, 2021. You can access it by clicking here.