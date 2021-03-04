HL Wine Club Poured by H-E-B: 2 sisters, 2 continents, 1 passion

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s Wine Club Wednesday! Today’s H-E-B wine feature has a fascinating story behind it.

Two sisters grew up across the world from each other and didn’t know the other existed. Andréa and Robin McBride were both born in Los Angeles, CA, however were raised separately in the wine regions of Monterey, California and Marlborough, New Zealand. The Sisters eventually found their way to each other in 1999 and by 2005 created McBride Sisters Collection after discovering their shared passion for wine.

Over time, McBride Sisters Collection has grown into what is not only the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States, but one of the most inclusive, accessible, socially aware and sustainable. Since 2005, The McBride Sisters’ mission has become clear—to transform the industry, lead by example, and cultivate community, one delicious glass of wine, at a time.

Ad

Their story is proof that a bond can form over a bottle of wine.

Robin McBride shared two of the McBride Sisters wines with Derrick and Courtney.

Houston Life (Houston Life)

Houston Life (Houston Life)

This sophisticated dry Rosé has aromas of raspberry and orange blossom with delightful acidity and a mouthwatering fresh stone fruit and citrus palate. The Black Girl Magic wine collection is Robin and Andréa’s personal ode to their culture and story, inspired by the magic and resilience of Black women, and meant to be enjoyed by all.

Houston Life (Houston Life)

This New Zealand Sparkling Brut comes from Marlborough, New Zealand. With aromas of rose petals and strawberries on the nose, the wine continues to improve as toasty, peach and raspberry notes hit your palate.

JOIN THE HOUSTON LIFE WINE CLUB POURED BY H-E-B

Houston Life (Houston Life)

Join our Houston Life Wine Club, poured by H-E-B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show. Check out the information below to find out how to register!

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays with H-E-B. If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and are able to purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Ad

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.

How to join Wine Club

Click here to register for the Houston Life Wine Club.

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.