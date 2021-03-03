Richmond home baker shows off her skills on Food Network’s ‘Spring Baking Championship’

HOUSTON – What started out as a mother-daughter bonding experience for Madiha Chughtai, ended up as an opportunity to be a contestant in Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship Season 7.

The Richmond mom is part of a new batch of talented bakers battling out on the popular culinary competition.

Madiha Chughtai, as seen on Spring Baking Championship, Season 7. (© 2020 Television Food Network, G.P. All rights reserved.)

“When my daughter was six, she was very fond of the Food Network channel and she always watched Duff Goldman’s programs and all these shows, and we would watch these programs and she would ask me all these questions. By then I was not a baker. I was a foodie. And that’s how I started working. I wanted to respond to her. Now here I am,” said Chughtai, who has come full circle by cooking for Duff Goldman since the Ace of Cakes baker is one of the three judges on Spring Baking Championship.

“I’m very excited to be on the show. At home, in the kitchen, it’s very easy, but being in the show and the competition against all the culinary pastry chefs, it’s really hard because I’ve never worked outside of my kitchen,” said Chughtai of the 10 episode-show, where she’s still competing to take home the prize of $25,000 and a spot in Food Network Magazine.

Madiha process, as seen on Spring Baking Championship, Season 7. (© 2020 Television Food Network, G.P. All rights reserved.)

The mom of three was born in Pakistan, but moved to the US almost 20 years ago.

Chughtai has perfected her recipes and in 2017 opened her business, M’s Cakes and Bake, where creates custom cakes and French pastries from her home kitchen.

Spring Baking Championship airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on the Food Network, or you can stream the episodes on Discovery+.

To connect with Chughtai, click here.

To see Chughtai’s complete interview, watch the video above.