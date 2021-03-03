Balloon Luxe Events creates one-of-a-kind, custom balloon decorations for your special occasions

HOUSTON – Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the rise of outdoor birthday parties and events so people can safely social distance.

With all the outdoor parties also come big balloon creations, but have you ever wondered how they’re made?

Balloon Luxe Events, a local balloon styling company, wants to make sure your special occasions are memorable.

Owner Laura Perez has a back round in finance, but her love for party planning and entertaining took her in a different direction.

She creates one-of-a-kind custom balloon decorations, as well as an experience to go along with it.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Laura about how some of her creations come together.