Houston singer Dana Monique gets a spot on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Season 20

HOUSTON – There’s a new season of NBC’S The Voice and a 41-year-old Houstonian won a coveted spot on the popular singing competition.

Her name is Dana Monique, a former cruise ship headliner, who caught the attention of coaches with her rendition of “Freeway of Love” by Aretha Franklin.

She spoke to Houston Life about her decision to join the show and be part of Team Nick.

THE VOICE -- Season: 20 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Dana Monique -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC) (2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

“Nick said this thing that resonated with me ‘Dana, I have something to prove.’ In that moment, everything in my head and my heart started rushing to when I have sung background for so many people’s albums, and how I have done things for other people; but at this moment it’s my turn,’” said Dana, who worked as a background singer for most of her career while she raised her children.

“It just touched my heart and that’s how I chose,” said the singer, who grew up in a musical family in Third Ward inspired by singers like Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Tina Turner.

“My mom is a singer-songwriter and my dad used to play in a bunch of jazz bands, R&B, a lot of gospel. That’s how I grew up,” said the Elsik High School graduate.

Dana Monique performing on a cruise (Dana Monique)

Make sure to tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on KPRC 2.

