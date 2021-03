The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is every March, giving healthcare providers the opportunity to share valuable, life-saving information with the public regarding the importance of being screened.

Colon and rectal surgeon with Memorial Hermann and UTHealth, Dr. Scott McKnight shares everything we need to know.

For more information visit MemorialHermann.org/cancer or call 713-222-2273.