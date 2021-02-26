Houston mixologist shares 2 easy winter cocktails for rainy days

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for fun drinks that you can make at home during these muggy, murky, rainy days ahead of us, we’ve got you covered.

Lead Mixologist at Le Colonial, Alexa Braswell, shared with us two easy and delicious spins on traditional winter cocktails.

“These cocktails come with a fun twist and can be batched and prepared at home over the stovetop,” said Braswell.

Continue reading to see the complete recipes.

Saigon Hot Toddy

Saigon Hot Toddy cocktail (Alexa Braswell)

Ingredients:

- 2 oz Basil Haden’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

- 1 oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice

- .75 oz of organic local honey

- 5 oz hot water

- 4 pink peppercorns, 1 star of anise, and 4 pieces of clove

Directions:

Combine whiskey, lemon juice, honey, water, and spices over low heat in a small pot. Stir slowly and bring to a simmer (do not bring to a boil). Take the pot off of heat and let the spices infuse your Hot toddy for 2-3 minutes.

Pour contents in a glass of your choice (making sure spices are still incorporated) and garnish with a mint leaf, a side of honey to bring up the sweetness, and a lemon rind.

Remember to make sure your glassware has a handle, so you do not burn your fingers on a hot glass!

Creamy Chocolate Irish Coffee with Amaretto

Creamy Chocolate Irish Coffee with Amaretto (Alexa Braswell)

Ingredients:

- 3 oz of roasted dark coffee

- .75 oz of Mozart chocolate cream

- .25 oz Disaronno Amaretto liqueur

- 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

- Splash of half and half

Directions:

Combine all spirits and coffee in a small pot and stir slowly on low heat until all contents are hot.

*Make sure to not bring to a boil and keep a close eye on the mixture until it comes to a simmer.

Pour contents in a glass of your choice. Be sure to have a handle on whatever glass you choose as it will be steamy and hot for those cold winter nights!

Top your Irish coffee with fresh whipped cream, a fresh cinnamon stick, and chocolate shavings.

*You can make your very own whipped cream at home by purchasing heavy whipped cream from your local grocery store and blending with a mixer in a bowl or by shaking vigorously in a shaker tin for about 5 minutes.

For these cocktails and more, head on over to Le Colonial on the River Oaks District.

Recipes provided by Alexa Braswell.