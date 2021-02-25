A behind-the-scenes look at how Kolache Factory makes their delicious breakfast pastries

HOUSTON – National Kolache Day is on Monday 3/1, and if you are from Houston – you’re probably no stranger to the delicious breakfast pastry.

A little back story: Kolache Factory was founded in 1982 in Houston by John and Jerri Banks, who identified a need for a fresh, high quality breakfast that could be eaten “on the run.”

Now each location has more than 25 flavors for customers to choose from daily, including a variety of traditional pastries like cinnamon rolls, croissants, strudel niks and other delicious treats.

For National Kolache Day every customer at every store nationwide can celebrate with a free fruit or cream cheese kolache from open to close (6 a.m.–2 p.m.) or while supplies last.

Kolaches have turned out to be the perfect pandemic comfort food, and Lauren Kelly got a behind the scenes look at Kolache Factory in Katy from master baker, Hermann Gruebler.