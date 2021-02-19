Reagan Bregman shares details on local water distribution event

HOUSTON – If you’ve been affected by the winter storm, Reagan Bregman and husband, Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman have teamed up with Brothers Produce and The Astros Foundation to deliver cases of water to people in need.

More than 18,000 cases of water will be distributed tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m. at the Astros Urban Youth Academy.

18,000 + cases will be given away tomorrow 9am at 2801 S. Victory Drive in Houston, TX — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 19, 2021

There will be an additional giveaway on Sunday at Butler Stadium.

Sunday’s water giveaway will be at Butler Stadium at 2pm 13755 S. Main Street Houston, TX — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 19, 2021

