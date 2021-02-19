49ºF

Ad

Houston Life

Reagan Bregman shares details on local water distribution event

How she and husband, Astros’ Alex Bregman are giving back to the community during this trying time

Erin Montoya, Senior Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Giving Back, Local, Astros

HOUSTON – If you’ve been affected by the winter storm, Reagan Bregman and husband, Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman have teamed up with Brothers Produce and The Astros Foundation to deliver cases of water to people in need.

More than 18,000 cases of water will be distributed tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m. at the Astros Urban Youth Academy.

There will be an additional giveaway on Sunday at Butler Stadium.

For more information on The Astros Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: