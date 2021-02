The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – February is the month of all things heart related including love and Valentine’s Day, but it’s also American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart disease.

Lauren Kelly spoke with Dr. Christopher grieves with Elite Care 24 Hour Emergency Center Rice Village, shares the warnings signs and how you can make healthy choices to reduce the risk of heart disease.

For more information visit EliteCareHouston.com or call 713-527-4400.