QUIZ: How healthy is your relationship after the COVID-19 pandemic?

HOUSTON – Relationships are tough. Add in the stress and anxiety that comes along with a global pandemic and, well, that can make them even tougher.

This pandemic has changed everyone’s lives, and, according to Paula Pietromonaco, who is studying the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on relationships, “the long term future of couples’ relationships will be affected for many by the behavior patterns that prevailed among them during the pandemic.”

Emily Jamea, PhD, LMFT, LPC, Certified Sex Therapist, shared with Houston Life the following quiz to assess how healthy YOUR relationship is after surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. When I think of how COVID has affected how I perceive my partner, I realize that...

a. I’m far more grateful for everything he/she does

b. I wish I’d never had to see this side of my partner’s personality

2. Being in lockdown made me...

a. Grateful for the opportunity to slow down with my partner

b. Made me realize I’d never want to be on a deserted island with my partner

3. Quarantine taught me...

a. New relationship skills that I’m excited to apply moving forward

b. That I need to have a therapist on speed-dial

4. Pandemic jail taught me that...

a. My partner and I have the capacity to come up with creative solutions to problems

b. My four-year old is a better problem solver than my partner

5. I lie awake at night...

a. Dreaming of our next family vacation

b. Googling “divorce lawyer near me”

Results:

If you got mostly A’s:

COVID ain’t got nothing on you and your partner! Your relationship is pretty solid and on a healthy track even though it may have some ups and downs. You and your partner make a good team and are kind to and considerate of one another’s thoughts, feelings, and goals. Continue these healthy behaviors and remember to always keep the lines of communication open!

If you got mostly B’s:

Your relationship is a bit unstable at the moment and you’re not satisfied in it. Whether your relationship’s problems started pre or post COVID, it’s important that you focus on finding solutions for them rather than dwelling or assigning blame for them. Do this by asking each other questions like: “What changes do we need to make?”, or “How are we going to solve our relationship’s problems?” and really put in an effort to stick to your resolutions. If you’re not willing to put in this kind of work or effort to nurture your relationship, it may be time to pull the plug on it.

Note: This quiz it’s meant to be just for fun and not intended to diagnose or treat.

Dr. Emily Jamea is a licensed therapist and expert in emotional and physical intimacy.

If you wish to connect with Dr. Jamea, click here.