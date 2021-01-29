Catch The Sundance Satellite Film Festival at Moonstruck Drive-In at East River

HOUSTON – The Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema at East River is the original EaDo Drive-In Movie Theatre, and it’s the city’s first and only permanent drive-in movie theatre and event venue.

Houston Cinema Arts Society has partnered up with Sundance Film Festival to host the 2021 Sundance Satellite Film Festival starting today through February 2.

As one of the only three 2021 Sundance Film Festival world premiere locations in Texas, Michael Robinson, Marketing and Communications Manager for Houston Cinema Arts Society told us this is an event you don’t want to miss.

The Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema will accommodate up to 150 cars, making it one of the largest satellite locations in the country.

During the screenings, food and beverages will be available for contactless purchase from popular local food trucks and nearby establishments. Portable restrooms will be available for responsible use, and guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing protocols.

Tickets for in-person screenings are now available at www.moonstruckdrivein.com.