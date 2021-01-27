Pure Barre - The Heights offers a total body workout for all ages

HOUSTON – Pure Barre offers a unique total body workout for guests all ages.

I know you may think it’s just ballet-based barre class, but it’s so much more!

Classes are focused on low-impact, high intensity movements, improving strength, agility and flexibility. Pure Barre is more than just a barre workout, it’s a lifestyle.

Their community is a safe space for men and women, plus it’s designed to inspire and empower fitness and lifestyle goals.

They offer three different class formats for a complete & cohesive fitness routine.

Pure Barre - The Heights also has an in-studio retail boutique with numerous brands including DYI, who manufactures their clothing right there in the Heights.

