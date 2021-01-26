Bounce your way into a new body with a free and unique intro fitness class

HOUSTON – Skip the traditional workouts and try bouncing into shape with the Bounce Fit Club in Missouri City. This is a high intensity but low impact cardio workout that burns up to 800 calories/hour, tones muscles and has over 30 other health benefits.
Top Benefits of Rebounding with Kangoo Boots:
*Reduces impact to joints and bones by 80%
*Burns 25% more calories than other cardio
*Builds and Tones Muscles
*Increases Stamina and Builds Endurance
*Improves Metabolism
*Improves Circulation
*Relieves Stress and Increase Productivity
*Helps Detox and Cleanse Body Naturally
*Encourages Deeper Sleep Cycles
*Strengthen Core and Improves Postures
Click here to register for their free intro to bounce class and start bouncing back into shape with this fun fitness program.