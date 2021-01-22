Houston dietitian releases new cookbook to help manage diabetes and balance blood sugars

Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN shares healthy and easy recipe ideas to help manage diabetes and blood sugars.

HOUSTON – Mary Ellen Phipps, a registered dietitian and founder of Milk & Honey Nutrition, shares her own personal experience with Type 1 diabetes in a new cookbook.

“The Easy Diabetes Cookbook” offers simple, delicious recipes for a blood sugar-friendly diet.

Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN shares healthy and easy recipe ideas to help manage diabetes and blood sugars. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Phipps was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was five years old.

As she got older, she became interested in cooking and making food that worked for her.

Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN shares healthy and easy recipe ideas to help manage diabetes and blood sugars. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And, as a registered dietitian she’s helps people living with diabetes learn how food affects their own individual bodies and successfully manage their blood sugars with delicious recipes.

Phipps says the key is to focus on what to add to your diet, not what to take away from it – and learning how to use fat, fiber and protein to help balance blood sugars.

Recipes include Mediterranean Pasta Salad With Goat Cheese, Flourless Chocolate Chip-Pecan Cookies and Grain-Free Parmesan Chicken.

Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN shares healthy and easy recipe ideas to help manage diabetes and blood sugars. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN shares healthy and easy recipe ideas to help manage diabetes and blood sugars. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN shares healthy and easy recipe ideas to help manage diabetes and blood sugars. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“The Easy Diabetes Cookbook” is available for pre-order now. If you order before Tuesday, January 26 – you can get a free eBook with 15 bonus recipes and 4 weeks of meal plans.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Follow Milk & Honey Nutrition on social media for more recipe ideas.