Best family dog breeds: Houston dog trainer shares her top picks

HOUSTON – If you’re thinking of adding a new puppy to your family, it’s important to consider what dog breed best fits your lifestyle.

Stephanie Bennett, owner of Believe in Dog Training, shared some insight to guide you towards the right choice.

“First and foremost, realistically consider your lifestyle. All dogs have basic needs, but some are higher maintenance than others. Each dog is different, but there are general and somewhat predictable personality traits associated with specific dog breeds,” said Bennett, the puppy expert who trained our beloved Tex.

According to Bennett, is important that you ask yourself a series of important questions before bringing a new dog into your family unit.

“How much time do you have to commit to a dog? Are you physically able to provide the necessary exercise for a high energy dog? Will you be able to provide enough mental stimulation for a working dog? Do you have small children? Do you have other pets? What about grooming and shedding?,” said Bennett, who also encourages families to choose a dog based on temperament and energy level instead of looks.

“We see too many people purchase a certain breed because of how they look or because they saw them in a movie. Talk to professional dog trainers who will be able to discuss the challenges of particular breeds,” she recommended.

Here are Bennett’s picks to help you find the right breed for your family.

1. OVERALL TOP PICK

• Mixed Breeds, AKA, Super Mutts:

“As our Tex has proven, there are endless one of a kind mixed breeds that make terrific pets. The foster family, rescue or shelter workers can fill you in on that dog’s specific temperament and energy level,” she said.

2. FAMILIES WITH SMALL CHILDREN

Beautiful young havanese dog is sitting on a gravel forest road in soft light in late summer (Dorottya_Mathe)

• Havanese

• Golden Retriever

• Poodle

• Cavaliere King Charles Spaniel

• Collie

3. SENIORS

Happy cute Bichon Frise dog lying on parquet floor. (iStock)

• Maltese

• Pomeranian

• Yorkshire Terrier

• Shih Tzu

• Bichon Frise

4. YOUNG, ACTIVE SINGLES OR COUPLES

Vizsla dog looking out vintage truck window (pick-uppath)

• Vizsla

• Boxer

• American Staffordshire Terrier

• Australian Shephard

• Jack Russel Terrier

5. FAMILIES WITH ACTIVE OLDER KIDS

Portrait of a beagle dog. Sitting on the couch, sticking out her tongue and looking into the camera (iStock)

• Labrador Retriever

• Beagle

• Soft Coated Wheaton Terrier

• Bernese Mountain Dog

• Bulldog

6. GOOD FOR APARTMENTS

French Bulldog puppy stretching on yoga mat in living room. (iStock)

• French Bulldog

• Pug

• Chihuahua

• Boston Terrier

• Greyhound

To watch Bennett’s compete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with Bennett, click here.