Domino artist Lily Hevesh shows off tricks and secrets to build dominoes like a pro

HOUSTON – With over a billion views on YouTube, Lilly Hevesh is considered a domino superstar.

She creates jaw-dropping domino designs that take hours or days to build, and only seconds to fall.

However, Hevesh believes everyone can do this art in the comfort of their homes.

She shared some tips and tricks to get us all started.

Spin Master Games_H5 Domino Creations Lily Hevesh Headshot (Spin Master Games_H5 Domino Creations)

Hevesh’s passion started when she was only 9 years old while playing with her grandparents’ dominoes and has taken her to the TV sets of NBC’s Saturday Night Live & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She was also hired to build amazing domino projects for the 2016 film “Collateral Beauty,” where Will Smith played the main role.

Lily’s work is showcased on her YouTube channel, Hevesh5, where she has over 3,000,000 subscribers and where she recently posted her personal record, 32,000 dominos.

She recently collaborated with Spin Master Games on the release of H5 Domino Creations, a set of dominos that she helped create with the perfect surface texture engineered specifically for toppling.

To watch Hevesh’s complete interview and tips, watch the video above.