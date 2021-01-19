These Houston podcasters are sharing black history to a new generation

HOUSTON – The figure of Martin Luther King is so pivotal, that continues to be an important topic of conversation for a local podcast.

It’s called Gentlemen’s History Hour and its hosted by Equality and Rob Jay 10X.

They chatted with Houston Life about this remarkable project and what they want people to know about Dr. King on this important holiday.

In the podcast, the duo breaks down the current state of African American culture in a quick and informative conversation.

They described it as “barber shop talk about historical figures and events as opposed to sports and entertainment,” with topics that range from the African American migration to the north, to the Tuskegee Experiment.

The Gentlemen’s History Hour podcast airs every Thursday at 11am via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

