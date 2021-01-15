Missouri City’s Crystle Stewart on becoming the National Director for Miss USA

HOUSTON – Missouri City actress and entrepreneur, Crystle Stewart, is breaking barriers with her new role in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

The former Miss USA 2008 is the first African American woman to ever hold the licensing rights to Miss USA and Miss Teen USA and she reflected on this important achievement.

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 11: Miss USA 2008/Miss Texas Crystle Stewart attends the 2008 Miss USA Competition at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 11, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage) (2008 Denise Truscello)

“It’s been a pivotal moment in my life. One thing I practice is patience, persistence and perseverance, and that’s why I’m here today, because of those three P’s. Keep on going, keep on trying and reach higher,” said Stewart, who is the first person of color to own the franchises in the 68-year history of the organization.

“Me taking over with everything that’s been going on with racial and social injustices that we’ve been experiencing and that have been put to the forefront this year, to have an African American, as well as a woman, being the National Director of Miss USA, I hope it shows that you can do it and you have to aim higher. Make your own table, create your own space,” said the University of Houston graduate.

Crystle Stewart (Crystle Stewart)

Stewart hopes to implement some changes to the Miss USA system to make sure all the ladies get the same experience.

“Learning life skills, gaining confidence, believing in themselves, learning how to communicate effectively. Those are the things I learned in pageantry and that shows the power of pageantry. And I want to give out those resources and tools to other young women,” said Stewart who branched out as a local entrepreneur when she took over the Miss Houston pageant as the organization’s president and director.

She also opened a finishing school in Houston called MISS Academy (Manners, Image, Style, and Success) for girls ages 5-21.

To see Stewart’s complete interview, watch the interview above.