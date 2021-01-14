4 easy ways to eat healthier in 2021 according to a registered dietitian

HOUSTON – If eating healthier is something you wish to do in this new year, simple changes can help you achieve your goal.

To get started, registered dietitian, Mia Syn, shares great tips to help you get more nutrition from your diet without sacrificing flavor.

Syn, is a nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition by Mia, a popular online wellness website.

Nutrition by Mia (Nutrition by Mia)

These are Syn’s recommendations and recipes:

1. Snack smarter by focusing on protein and fiber.

2. Go plant-based once a week for your health and wallet with Mexican-Stuffed Bell Peppers.

3. Satisfy your sweet tooth with nutritious swaps like Bloomin’ Apples.

4. Cook more; studies show that meals prepared at home are typically lower in fat, sodium and calories and higher in key nutrients like calcium, iron and fiber.

Vegetarian Mexican-Stuffed Bell Peppers

Vegetarian Mexican-Stuffed Bell Peppers (Nutrition by Mia)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

• 1 cup quinoa

• 3 bell peppers, halved and seeds removed

• 1/3 cup salsa

• 2 teaspoons cumin

• 1 teaspoons chili powder

• 1 teaspoons garlic powder

• 1 cup black beans, cooked

• 1 cup corn, cooked

• ¼ cup red onion, diced

• Fresh cilantro

• ½ avocado, thinly sliced

• 1 tablespoon avocado oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Place bell peppers cut side-up in a baking dish and brush with a neutral high heat cooking oil.

3. Cook quinoa according to package instructions in a large saucepan and stir in seasonings, black beans, corn and red onion. Divide mixture among bell pepper halves and bake covered for 30 minutes or until peppers are tender. Serve with cilantro and avocado.

Bloomin’ Apples

Blooming' apples (Nutrition by Mia)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

• 4 apples

• 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

• ½ cup low-fat plain or vanilla yogurt for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Slice the tops off of each apple and remove the core using a teaspoon or melon baller. Use a paring knife to make two circular cuts in the apples around where the core was removed. Place apples cut side down on a cutting board and slice crosswise.

3. Place apples in a baking dish.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together melted coconut oil, cinnamon and maple syrup. Brush mixture on apples and bake until apples are tender, about 30 minutes. Serve with yogurt.

To connect with Syn, click here.