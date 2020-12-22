Giorgetti Houston is a new construction luxury condominium building in the Upper Kirby District of Houston, Texas.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – On this episode of Houston Life: Condo Living we take you through the doors of two of Houston’s newest properties as we explore Giorgetti Houston along bustling Upper Kirby and The Sophie at Bayou Bend along Memorial Drive.

We learn about the exquisite staging from CASA Houston which has made a big difference in showcasing these design-led spaces and we hear from residents how the maintenance-free living has changed their lifestyle.

We explore how local architecture and interiors firm Mirador Group is bringing a 120-year-old Italian furniture maker to Houston’s skyline.

For more information on property listings head to Elliman.com/Texas.

Giorgetti Houston - https://www.giorgettihouston.com/

The Sophie at Bayou Bend - https://www.thesophiehouston.com/

Mirador Group - https://miradorgroup.com/

CASA Houston - https://www.casa-houston.com/