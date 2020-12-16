HOUSTON – Youval Meicler, the president of Texas Mattress Makers, talks about their One For One Bed Event and how your purchase of a new mattress can help them give back to the community. Learn more about current sales and promotions, by visiting their website, www.texasmattressmakers.com.
Help local children in need get a better night’s sleep
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.