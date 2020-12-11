The ultimate gift guide for ‘him’ under $50 with special ‘Houston Life’ discounts

HOUSTON – If you’re on the hunt for gift ideas that will not disappoint the men in your life, even if they say they’ve got it all, you’ve come to the right place.

Lifestyle expert Jon Salas has put together a guide with all the inspiration you’ll need and the best of it all is it won’t break the bank.

Check out this ultimate holiday gift guide for ‘him’ all under $50 with Houston Life special offers just for you!

FOR OUR FAVORITE GUY, DAD! The Isabelle Grace Cuff

Personalized cuff for the special guy in your life

Original Price: $48

CODE: “HOUSTONLIFE” for 25% off

Order HERE

FOR THE SPORTS FANATIC: Dugout Mugs

Astros branded mugs and accessories

Original Price: $64.99

CODE: “BAT30″ for 30% off

Order HERE

FOR THE FASHION LOVER: Freedom Moses

Fashionable slides

Original Price: $45

CODE: “FREEDOMOSESNBC” for 20% off for the first 25 shoppers

Order HERE

FOR THE FESTIVE GUY: Drinks from Shots Box

Helping you take the guesswork out of choosing a new drink to enjoy

Original Price: $49.99

CODE: “HOUSTONLIFE” for 20% off

Order HERE

FOR THE TECH OBSESSED: MaskFone

Mask with built in ear buds

Original: $49.99

CODE: “NBCHMASKFONE15″ for 15% Off

Order HERE

To keep up with Jon and for great buys keep up with him, HERE.