The ultimate gift guide for ‘him’ under $50 with special ‘Houston Life’ discounts

HOUSTON – If you’re on the hunt for gift ideas that will not disappoint the men in your life, even if they say they’ve got it all, you’ve come to the right place.
Lifestyle expert Jon Salas has put together a guide with all the inspiration you’ll need and the best of it all is it won’t break the bank.
Check out this ultimate holiday gift guide for ‘him’ all under $50 with Houston Life special offers just for you!
FOR OUR FAVORITE GUY, DAD! The Isabelle Grace Cuff
- Personalized cuff for the special guy in your life
- Original Price: $48
- CODE: “HOUSTONLIFE” for 25% off
- Order HERE
FOR THE SPORTS FANATIC: Dugout Mugs
- Astros branded mugs and accessories
- Original Price: $64.99
- CODE: “BAT30″ for 30% off
- Order HERE
FOR THE FASHION LOVER: Freedom Moses
- Fashionable slides
- Original Price: $45
- CODE: “FREEDOMOSESNBC” for 20% off for the first 25 shoppers
- Order HERE
FOR THE FESTIVE GUY: Drinks from Shots Box
- Helping you take the guesswork out of choosing a new drink to enjoy
- Original Price: $49.99
- CODE: “HOUSTONLIFE” for 20% off
- Order HERE
FOR THE TECH OBSESSED: MaskFone
- Mask with built in ear buds
- Original: $49.99
- CODE: “NBCHMASKFONE15″ for 15% Off
- Order HERE
To keep up with Jon and for great buys keep up with him, HERE.