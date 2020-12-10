The Hanukkah House in Meyerland the most LIT house on the block

HOUSTON – Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the miracle of when just a day’s supply of oil kept a menorah in the rededicated Temple in Jerusalem lit for eight days.

Jewish families will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah tonight by lighting the menorah, eating traditional latkes and gelt, and playing games like spinning the dreidel.

And in a year where we have seen many dark moments, the Hanukkah House in Meyerland has very a special light display that is sure to brighten your day.

Philip Grosman is the man behind the lights, he has been putting up this massive display for thirteen years.

His wife Dana and three kids (Sophie, Matthew and Ellie) do help in putting up some of the lights, but Philip admits he’s the Clark Griswold of the family --- making sure each light is perfectly placed.

At the end of the day, Philip says he continues to put up the Hanukkah display each year for all the kids.

If you and your family would like to stop by the Hanukkah House in Meyerland, it’s located in the 5100 block of Carew Street.