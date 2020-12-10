Create your own holiday chocolate board with these easy tips from Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV

HOUSTON – Chocolate lovers rejoice! Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some fun ways to create your own chocolate boards at home.

These boards are great for displaying your favorite holiday chocolates, sweet treats or even toppings for hot chocolate or chocolate fondue.

Tanji loves the beautiful truffles and chocolate gift sets from Araya Artisan Chocolate.

They have a special offer for Houston Life viewers, 10% off on orders of up to $400 at any of their store locations in person on Saturday, with the promo code: HoustonLife. (valid only on December 12, 2020)

Here’s a great gift idea for the hot chocolate fans - Hugo’s Hot Chocolate Gift Set Up.

This $89 box set is packed with a personalized copy of “Hugo Ortega’s Street Food of Mexico”, a 9-oz tablet of their house made Mexican chocolate, a molinillo for frothing the perfect cup of Mexican hot chocolate, and an artisanal pitcher.

The molinillo is an ancient method that dates back to the Aztecs in Mexico.

The process to make the chocolate milk is simple - bring milk to a boil on the stove top and add the tablet to it and slowly stir till dissolved. Then, the hot chocolate milk is ‘poured’ or ladled into the small pitcher. The long molinillo is then used to froth the milk.

You can also buy them individually or in gift sets at Hugo’s, Caracol or Xochi.

Cheers to holiday wine finds!

Tanji recommends these labels to pair with your holiday chocolates.

Josh Cellars Prosecco is a very inexpensive sparkling option, about $12 At Total Wine And More.

Buck Shack Barrel Aged Zinfandel is actually aged in bourbon barrels, and costs about $20 at H-E-B.

You can watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” weekend mornings on KPRC 2 at 5:30 a.m.