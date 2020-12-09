HL OBSESSIONS: Gift ideas for everyone on your Christmas list

HOUSTON – Almost every day, Courtney and Derrick get asked about what they’re wearing or about some of the products they use.

So it’s time once again to share some of their favorite items this month.

If you love these products as much as they do, we have some discount codes for you as well!

Full disclosure: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies at all, these are simply products they love.

First up is The Pajama Princess.

THE PAJAMA PRINCESS

Had been in business for 15 years

Started by a single Mother of, (at the time) 18 months and 3 years old

As the girls grew up the pajamas transformed into more ideas for tweens/teens and the entire family

They carry about 25 different lines of pajamas and lots of comfy, cozy, luxury items including silk pillow cases, masks and slippers

Always free shipping

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use promo code “HOUSTONLIFE: to receive 20% off site-wide plus free shipping

Code expires Wednesday, December 16

Place your order HERE

BOY SMELLS CANDLES

Highly spirited, full bodied scents and intimate wear for the genderful

Place your order HERE

ESPACIO POP UP SHOP

Houstonians Katie Amend and Jennifer Dempsey started Espacio in the summer of 2018 after being inspired at a creative retreat in San Miguel, Mexico.

From beading at their kitchen tables with toddlers in tow - one bracelet at a time - they now have a studio space and business continues to grow.

Strong social media presence sharing fashion finds and looks they love mixed with the styling of their jewelry.

Katie and Jennifer find so much joy in helping women achieve their everyday look by customizing their uniform as they wear Espacio from carpool to cocktails.

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use promo code “HOUSTONLIFE” for 20% off site-wide

Code is good for Dec. 9 & 10 only

Place your order HERE

SOUTHERN GENTS

Timelessness over Seasonality

Classic items to last you a lifetime

Unique, carefully curated online collection for classic goods & affordable unisex accessories

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use promo code “HOUSTONLIFE20″ for 20% off site-wide

Code expires Sunday, Dec. 13

Place your order HERE

If you loved these items as much as Derrick and Courtney, stay tuned for January obsessions!