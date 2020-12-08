Splurge vs. Steal: The hottest tech gadgets of the season

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for tech gadgets! But are they worth the money?

From the latest gear keeping track of your health to the coolest massage gadgets, tech expert, Nick weighs in on his top picks for the season.

Nick includes the hottest gadgets for every budget. Check out his splurge vs. steal gift guide!

#1: SMART HEALTH TRACKERS: WHOOP STRAP VS. OURA RING

Both are wearables designed to track health metrics including sleep

WHOOP is $0 down, but $30 every month for the app - splurge.

Oura Ring is $299, but the app is free - steal.

More health wearables are moving to a subscription-type model, so it’s important to look out for this.

#2: SMART TVS: SAMSUNG QLED 65″ TV VS. LG OLED 65″ TV

Both are 65-inch Smart TVs

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q60TAFXZA, 2020 Model) - $897 – steal.

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 65″ 4K Smart OLED TV - $2,196 - splurge.

OLED TVs are the newest TV technology, but they are expensive to produce. Samsung and other brands refer to updated LCD TV models as QLED.

#3: AT-HOME MASSAGERS: TheraGun VS. ADDADAY

Both are handheld electric massagers to encourage muscle release and stress relief

TheraGun prime is $299 – splurge

Addaday BioZoom Jr. is $149 - steal.

Handheld percussion massagers are used by athletes for faster workout recovery, but were originally designed to help with pain relief. They’re more intense than a foam roller and heat muscles up, encouraging blood flow.

Addady promo code: Use “KPRC10″ sitewide at checkout for 10% off your order. This code expires Sunday, December 13. Click HERE to order.

To keep up with Nick just visit NickWolny.com.