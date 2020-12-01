This holiday season visit Santa at the holographic magi-SPHERE in Sugar Land

HOUSTON – The holiday tradition of meeting Santa is not lost this year!

Thanks to the Flight School Studio, Houstonians will be able to safely interact with Santa like never before through a magical holographic snow globe!

The experience is currently set up inside a giant wrapped gift outdoors in the Plaza at Sugar Land Town Square.

The installation is called “Santa’s MAGI·SPHERE,” and visitors will be able to interact with it until December 24th, Christmas Eve.

Guests can even share their holiday wishes while maintaining social distance with this is a one-of-a-kind, magical holographic Santa snow globe!

Guests will need to reserve their times, and can do so at Santasugarland.com.