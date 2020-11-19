Meet the face behind the Texas pie shop serving slices of heaven

HOUSTON – Are you planning on baking for Thanksgiving? Why not pick up a pie, so you don’t have to cook? You can help a small business and be part of a Texas institution. Tara Steele, owner of Royers Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas, started baking at just eight years old and knows how a slice of pie can bring people together.

“It’s really all I know. It’s a common thread with all relationships,” said Steele. “Pies really bring people in the door. It builds relationships around pie.”

There’s about 17 different flavors at Royers Pie Haven and Round Top Cafe, and once you have one it’s hard to forget. The business has been a Texas institution for more than 30 years. Tara’s dad, Bud, known as “The Pie Man” took over the café with just two flavors of pie, buttermilk and apple.

“My dad just started experimenting using the back of the Nestle Tollhouse Cookie recipes to make pies. Then he just had to make it work,” said Steele.

When the Spring Antique Show in Round Top was cancelled due to the pandemic, Steele wasn’t sure what that meant for her family business. But, like so many small businesses, they got creative.

“We’re standing here, and we’re like ‘What are we going to do?’ We have employees, and we can still get food, so we started creating meals,” said Steele. “This week we’re making over 500 casseroles. So, we’re doing that, and we’re able to create jobs. Pie Haven and the café, we have not had to close down. We’ve been able to keep going.”

Steele and her team are busy baking around the clock in preparation for Thanksgiving. Before I let her get back to it, I just had to know what is her favorite pie.

“The other night, I might have sat in bed and ate a Sweet and Salty Cutie Pie, and I’m like ‘What is happening,’” said Steele. “But that sweet and salty is so darn good. Fudgey brownie with caramel, sea salt...I don’t even like chocolate that much, but woo! So good.”

They really are so good. You can taste the heart and soul Steele bakes into every bite of her delicious pies.

“I really still get joy out of it,” said Steele. “How great! I can still go to work and have joy, so I’m very grateful for pies.”

Royers Pie Haven will have a pop-up at Renovate Houston on Friday, November 20, Saturday, November 21 and Tuesday November 24. Pre-ordering is encouraged to guarantee availability of the pie of your choice. Visit Tara Steele’s website to place your order based on the schedule below.

Order by Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. to pick up Friday Nov. 20

Order by Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. to pick up Saturday Nov. 21

Order by Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. to pick up Tuesday Nov. 24

To connect with Tara Steele, visit the Royers Pie Haven website.